WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A car went on a collision course in front of Cleveland Clinic in Weston, barreling through a bus bench, Sunday afternoon.

The crash forced Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to shut down two nortbound lanes of Weston Road at Cleveland Clinic Boulevard for the investigation.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

The bench was destroyed.

