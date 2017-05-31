Vehicle fire closes northbound lanes of I-75 in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A major vehicle fire has caused traffic to shutdown near the northbound lanes of Interstate 75.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, Wednesday morning, at Mile Marker 42, near Snake Road.

Traffic has been shutdown near Mile Marker 41 in the northbound lanes heading west.

Officials have yet to confirm if there were any injuries.

