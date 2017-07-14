Car falls on mechanic in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A mechanic has been transported to the hospital after a car fell onto him in Florida City, Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident took place at Benny’s Truck & Auto Repair.

The victim is being transported to Jackson South in unknown condition.

