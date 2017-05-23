At least 1 dead after car drives into gas pump in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person is dead after, officials said, a car veered off the road along South Federal Highway and struck a gas pump in Dania Beach, Tuesday night.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along South Federal Highway and Seventh Street, at around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the car was traveling southbound on the roadway when it went off the road and into the gas pump at the Circle K gas station. That’s when an explosive fire erupted, according to a BSFR spokesperson.

7News cameras captured the the gas pump partially in the roadway.

About one hour after the crash, officials confirmed at least one fatality.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.