Cab driver placed in head lock, robbed

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida cab driver was attacked by a man pretending to be a customer.

A camera was rolling inside the cab as the attacker tried to rob the driver, on July 3.

The 67-year-old victim was put in a head lock, and as he struggled, the attacker managed to get his cellphone and cash from his front pocket.

The robbery happened near Northwest Sixth Street and Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

