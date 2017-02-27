BSO searching for missing man with dementia

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man with dementia, missing out of Lauderdale Lakes.

Jacques Sam, 74, was last seen near his home, located at 3400 N.W. 40th Ct, at around 8:30 a.m., Monday. He was seen driving his 2006 Nissan Titan.

The vehicle is gray with a Florida tag, with the license tag number 546-IEQ.

Sam stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs around 195 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268.

