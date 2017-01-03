BSO motorcycle deputy hospitalized after crash at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been hospitalized after a crash on a terminal roadway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The officer was brought to Broward Health Medical Center, Tuesday. His condition remains unknown.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Traffic has been backed up as several lanes of the ramp leading to drop-off areas are blocked off by police.

