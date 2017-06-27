BSO deputy assaulted at Deerfield Beach BurgerFi

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a subject, they said, assaulted a Broward Sheriff’s deputy in Deerfield Beach.

It happened at the BurgerFi on Ocean Drive and Northeast 20th Avenue, around 8 p.m., Monday.

According to BSO, a deputy was patrolling on foot, when a manager asked the deputy to help remove an unruly customer. That’s’ when officials said the subject became combative and attempted to fight the deputy.

The subject was able to get away, but not before being pepper sprayed.

“They’ve had police officers around every corner,” said a BurgerFi employee. “Had a helicopter flying around…looking for the guy. They closed down the bridges and every street is shutdown.”

A perimeter was set up, blocks away, near Northeast 20th Avenue and Fourth Street.

Boca Raton Police assisted in the search, that lasted several hours overnight.

“They won’t let you come down these streets right now,” said the BurgerFi employee. “Cops pretty much everywhere right now, so it’s pretty insane.”

The scene has since been cleared. However, it is unknown if the subject was taken into custody.

Officials said the BSO deputy involved is OK.

