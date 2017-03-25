BSO, county officials host reopening of Fort Lauderdale fire station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County, in association with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, county hosted the grand reopening of a fire station in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

People throughout the community were invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Fire Station 23 along Southwest 46th Avenue and 21st Manor.

“We have a huge crowd here, and we are very excited to have a local fire station reopen to provide prompt response times for all the residents in this community,” said Broward Commissioner Tim Ryan.

The day also doubled as a fire safety and emergency preparedness expo. Free smoke alarms were given out, as well as and hurricane kits and resource materials.

