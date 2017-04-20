Broward program temporarily removes additional fees for overdue tickets, fines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Clerk’s Office is providing residents an opportunity to pay unpaid tickets, fees and fines for no additional fee.

Operation Green Light Broward is giving anyone the opportunity to pay off overdue Broward County traffic tickets, court costs, fines or fees that have been assigned to a collection agency without an additional statutory collection fee, saving residents up to 35 percent.

Participants must pay in full. The offer is available from April 24 through April 29.

All four courthouse locations, including the Central Courthouse, the West Satellite Courthouse, the South Satellite Courthouse and the North Satellite Courthouse will take part in the program.

You can pay by way of cash, money order, cashier checks, personal checks or credit card. You can also make payments through the Clerk’s website at www.browardclerk.org.

