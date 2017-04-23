Broward Heart Walk raises money for life-saving work

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians walked to raise money for heart health awareness and research at Nova Southeastern University, Sunday.

Participants in the Broward Heart Walk were treated to live music before walking in support of the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

“We know heart disease is the biggest killer, and we want to get people educated, and feeling good, and getting healthy and having a long, healthy life,” said Rick Case, from Rick Case Automotive.

“This is the biggest fundraiser for the Heart Association,” City Furniture CEO Keith Koenig said. “And all the money we raise stays here in Broward County for education and research. It’s a great cause.”

7’s own Diana Diaz and Alex de Armas were in attendance, walking and even rocking out on the mic at one point.

