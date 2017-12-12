Broward Health execs accused of violating state’s open meeting law

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Top executives at Broward Health have been accused of violating the state’s open meeting law.

Four people, including the president and CEO, are under indictment.

They’re accused of violating the “Sunshine” or public meeting law by gathering in private to vote on official business.

The law says all board or commission meetings must be held in the public eye.

All four have been ordered to appear in court in January.

They face second-degree misdemeanors charges, carrying maximum penalties of a $500 fine and 60 days in jail.

Their attorneys said they did nothing wrong and will be exonerated.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.