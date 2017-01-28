Broward entities host plane rides for children with disabilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations teamed up to give more than 100 very special children the gift of flight, Saturday.

Challenge Air and the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale hosted free 30-minute rides for children with disabilities. Under close supervision, some of the young participants even took over the controls momentarily.

The executive director of Challenge Air said the idea is to use aviation to demonstrate that challenges do not mean limitations. “Our mission is to build confidence and self-esteem in kids with special needs through the gift of flight,” said April Culver.

Challenge Air is a nonprofit established in 1993 by a paraplegic naval aviator. The program has sent over 35,000 children with special needs soaring into the sky.

