Broward County State Attorney to host record sealing workshop

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A lot of people make mistakes and end up on the wrong side of the law. But the Broward state attorney wants to help prevent those mistakes from ruining their lives.

Michael J. Satz plans on hosting a record sealing and expungement workshop Thursday, dedicated to providing information regarding the expungement or sealing of a criminal charge.

“Even though a person has been cleared of a criminal allegation, or they have successfully completed a diversion program or probation and paid their debt to society, that person can still be negatively impacted by public use of such information,” Satz said. “Expunging or sealing that record may help eliminate the impact that charge might have on a person’s life going forward.”

The workshop will offer information on how to apply for services, along with assistance in starting the application.

The workshop will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the E. Pat Larkins Center in Pompano Beach.

Organizers said there is no cost to attend the workshop. However, the FDLE charges a $75 processing fee for the paperwork to be completed.

According to organizers, over 1,300 adults shave qualified to apply for the services in previous events, translating into a 52 percent success rate for people who applied for assistance at the workshops.

