Broward County Public Schools honor veterans with lunch

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students served up something special for those who fought for our country as we approach Veteran’s Day.

Broward County Public Schools invited relatives of students and staff who are veterans or active military members to enjoy lunch at their child’s school.

There was a big turnout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland with more than 65 vets attending.

“The number one thing we are trying to do is honor our veterans for this very important holiday,” said student Alex Martinez, “and being the president of the Honor Society at our school, especially one that involves social studies, is to honor the history of our country, and we wouldn’t think of doing it any other way than honoring our veterans.”

The lunch was a way to say thank you to the military members for selflessly serving our country.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.