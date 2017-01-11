Brightline debuts train for upcoming Miami-Orlando transit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — The company building a passenger rail line between Miami and Orlando showed off its first engine and cars.

Brightline, the privately financed company formerly known as All Aboard Florida, showed reporters the train set, named “Bright Blue,” Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

Brightline expects delivery of four additional train sets by spring: Bright Pink, Bright Red, Bright Orange and Bright Green.

Test runs between West Palm Beach and Miami are expected to begin soon. Brightline says there will also be a stop in Fort Lauderdale.

“We are looking forward to the launch our new express, inter-city service this summer,” said Mike Reininger, president of Brightline. “South Florida is very close to experiencing the future of train travel, a new travel alternative as an option to private cars on crowded roads.”

The trip between Miami and Orlando is estimated to take about three hours.

Brightline notes the train is fully wheelchair and stroller accessible, with level boarding platforms and wide aisles that they say exceed ADA compliance standards.

All aboard! Take a peek at the interior of #goBrightline’s innovative new trainset- thoughtfully designed to suit all of your needs. pic.twitter.com/ogUYkm7F4d — Brightline (@GoBrightline) January 11, 2017

The company partnered with Siemens to manufacture and service the trains.