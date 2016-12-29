79th Street bridge connecting Miami and North Bay Village fixed

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The West Bridge of the John F. Kennedy Causeway/79th Street in Miami is working once again.

It had been stuck in the upright position for more than an hour, Thursday afternoon, due to a safety issue with the locks, according to a bridge representative.

Drivers trying to leave North Bay Village and drivers entering the island from Miami were faced with a bridge going up and down repeatedly before the issue was announced at around 4:15 p.m., Thursday.

The bridge reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

A maintenance crew responded to the scene to fix the problem.

