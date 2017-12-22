Boynton Beach bridal store closes, leaves bride-to-be without dress

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Boynton Beach bridal store’s abrupt closure in December left one bride-to-be without a dress she ordered in June.

Sanquaneice Hankerson said she found her dream dress at Naiomi’s Bridal at their Deerfield Beach location. “I ordered my dress in June and here we are in December, where I should be picking up the dress or doing my fittings for the dress for alterations,” she said. “There is no dress.”

There’s no dress because both store locations in Deerfield Beach and Margate closed.

The owner of Naiomi’s Bridal ended the lease early, leaving several of angry brides with no wedding dress.

Tawanda Sims, Hankerson’s wedding planner tried calling the store, only to find the company had disappeared without a trace.

“Madame Bridal had contacted her because they wanted me to come into their facility and to pick out any dress that they had available on the floor,” said Hankerson.

Luckily, the store’s owner quickly got back to Sims.

Madame Bridal owner Benny Jahan said, “I offered for the young lady to come in and get her wedding dress from me.”

The Boyton Beach bridal shop gave Hankerson another chance at finding her wedding dress at no extra cost.

“I feel amazing,” said Hankerson.”I feel so incredibly blessed.”

Hankerson and Sims plan on taking legal action against the owner after the wedding ceremony.

