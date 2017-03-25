Boy hospitalized after injury at NW Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a boy to the hospital after, officials said, he sustained an injury at a Northwest Miami-Dade school’s basketball court, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, even though it’s the weekend, the victim, who’s under the age of 10, was at the basketball court Lillie C. Evans K-8 Center, located near Northwest 79th Street and 19th Avenue, when he somehow became injured.

Area resident Wanda Farrington-Harris heard the commotion caused by the air rescue helicopter landing and pulled out her cellphone camera. “We heard the helicopter surrounding the house. We got to the door, we looked out the door and saw the plane landing,” she said. “It stood for about three minutes until rescue came from the other side of the field.”

Paramedics airlifted the child to Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors treated him. The extent of his injury is unknown.

