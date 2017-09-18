Boil, conserve water notice issued for Monroe County

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have asked residents to boil and conserve water in Monroe County.

As Monroe County reopens to residents and business owners after Hurricane Irma, officials are asking residents to boil water used for drinking and cooking.

Officials are also asking residents to conserve water whenever possible.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew also exists for all of the Keys while the area recovers from the storm.

For more information on recovery efforts in the Keys, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.