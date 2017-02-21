Body found in car parked in NW Miami-Dade rental facility

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a man’s body was found inside a car parked in a Northwest Miami-Dade business, Tuesday.

The body was found in the parking lot of a car rental facility, on Northwest 42nd Avenue and 26th Street.

Police have identified the deceased as 48-year-old Juan Alberto Miraldo. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.