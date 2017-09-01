Body camera video captures Fla. deputies injured in crash

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in central Florida who were assisting after an accident then became the victims of another crash, and it was all caught on one officer’s body camera.

Fox 13 reports that two Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were rendering aid to the occupants of the three cars in the original crash when two pickup trucks collided, plowing into the scene of the first accident.

The deputies were struck by the trucks, along with a woman who had stopped to help after the first accident. All received minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office released the body camera footage, saying, “This is an example of the dangers that our men and women face every day they put on the uniform. One of our injured members continued to serve, making sure that another person involved in this crash received care. We also see our citizens working to help fellow accident victims. We urge you to slow down, especially on wet roads and near traffic crashes.”