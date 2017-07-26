Body camera shows officer capturing hissing gator from front of Boynton Beach home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — One police officer in Boynton Beach managed to wrangle a hissing alligator from the front of a home, and the encounter was caught on his body camera.

Boynton Beach Police said Officer Alfredo Vargas responded to a call from a resident about an alligator laying by his front door.

Once he arrived, Officer Vargas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and learned it would take about 30 minutes for a trapper to arrive. He was then told the trapper would most likely kill the gator.

VIDEO: Watch Ofc. Vargas capture a gator outside someone's front door; he was trained by Jimmy Riffle of #gatorboys. https://t.co/Lvoac4ZSpv — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) July 26, 2017

Since he didn’t want the animal to be killed, FWC informed the officer that he could release the gator elsewhere. He previously learned how to handle alligators at the Native Village down in Hollywood, and was mentored by two of the “Gator Boys.”

Using his handy gator wrestling skills, Officer Vargas managed to catch the alligator and taped its mouth shut.

Boynton Beach Police said he then put the reptile in the back of his patrol car and released him in a canal off Congress Avenue.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.