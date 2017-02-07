Boat and swing bridge stuck in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swing bridge over the New River in Fort Lauderdale is stuck in the open position after a boat lodged itself in a sand bar in shallow water, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around noon at the swing bridge over the North Fork of the New River in Fort Lauderdale’s Sailboat Bend neighborhood, located at Southwest 11th Avenue.

The bridge swings, or rotates, to allow boat traffic to pass.

The vessel became stuck next to the bridge.

The bridge is now closed to vehicular traffic and larger boats. Boat traffic is limited to only smaller vessels.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.