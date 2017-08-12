MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization celebrated 67 years of service with a school backpack giveaway, Saturday.

The Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club held its 13th back-to-class giveaway at the community service nonprofit Neat Stuff in Miami.

Organizers handed out the book bags to 100 local elementary school students to get them ready for their first day of school.

Parents said the giveaway is a huge help. “It’s important because it gets the children excited for school, looking nice, feeling nice,” said Montrece Butts. “It just gives them a boost.”

The backpacks were filled with one week’s worth of uniforms, school supplies and a lunch box.

