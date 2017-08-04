Authorities investigating death of Boynton Beach girl after she drank boiling water

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – State authorities have opened an investigation after a South Florida girl died four months after accepting a dangerous dare where she drank boiling water after seeing it online.

Eight-year-old Kiari Pope died on Monday, one day after she told her mother’s boyfriend that she couldn’t breathe. She was then fell unresponsive.

The family said it was a tragic accident, but they have previously been investigated by state authorities for at least nine other allegations of abuse or neglect since the child was born, and now officials are opening a child death investigation.

Officials said Kiari died after she drank boiling water through a straw in March. Police said she and her cousins saw a YouTube video about doing that, and the children dared each other to try it.

“She’s so fierce in doing everything that she’ll be, ‘I’ll do it,'” said Kiari’s cousin Diane Johnson. “She was just a happy kid. She made joy in whatever situation she was in.”

According to doctors, the boiling water burned her throat and mouth. Kiari underwent a tracheotomy, which left her deaf and with chronic respiratory problems.

State authorities investigated four allegations of abuse or neglect involving Pope this year alone.

