2 hospitalized after car crashes into NW Miami-Dade building

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported two people to the hospital after, officials said, a car went into a business in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

7News cameras captured the vehicle wedged inside the building in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 94th Street.

Crews had to extricate both patients from the car.

Paramedics transported one victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert and the other to North Shore Medical Center.

7News cameras later showed crews pulling the car out of the building.

