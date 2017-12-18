FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida organization shared the gift of giving with families in need this weekend.

Amigos for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse, joined forces with the Ford Motor Company Fund for their 26th Annual Holiday Toy Drive in Florida City, Sunday.

El Dorado Furniture helped store and deliver special gift bags filled with items from each of the children’s individual wish lists.

#AmigosToyDrive 2017 presented by @FordFund again this year completed first distribution to 602 children today and making wishes come true! Photos to follow! We thank all our donors and volunteers for your tremendous support and all that have helped us collect toys this year. — Amigos For Kids (@amigosforkids) December 17, 2017

“The moment of truth comes when you see that child getting the gift they asked for, and you see their smile,” said El Dorado Furniture COO Pedro Capo. “That makes us work the entire year to make sure we are able to do that. We are thrilled to give back to the community.”

The event was dedicated to helping children of employees affected by Hurricane Irma.

More than 600 children received gifts.

