American Airlines flight lands with 2 blown tires at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An incoming American Airlines flight from New York has landed at Miami International Airport with two blown out right lane tires.

The flight from LaGuardia Airport, carrying 160 passengers, landed on the south side of the airport, Friday.

It is unknown if the tires blew out in mid air or during the landing process.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, along with airport personnel.

All passengers have since been removed from the aircraft.

The plane is not on the runway, so all airport traffic is continuing as normal.

