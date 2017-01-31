Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 2-year-old who was last seen in Port Richey.

Bane Wheeler was last seen along the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey, Tuesday. Authorities said the toddler may be in the company of 30-year-old Daniel Wheeler.

Daniel was last seen wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark colored pants and black tennis shoes.

The adult accompanying the boy was last wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki shorts, black hat, black shoes and white socks. He also has multiple tattoos, including a flaming heart on his chest, “Wheeler” on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says “Dustin,” and holding hands that say “Bane” on his right arm.

Officials believe they are traveling in a 2005 black Nissan Altima with a Tennessee tag number 9A47V9.

If you have any information concerning their whereabouts, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.

