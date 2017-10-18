Almost 100 pets flown to South Florida from Puerto Rico

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of pets from shelters in Puerto Rico were flown to South Florida in search of forever homes.

The Humane Society of Broward received a plane filled with animals.

Nearly 100 dogs and cats were flown to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Wednesday.

The goal is to find them better homes as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Maria.

