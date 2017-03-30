SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large alligator has been tied to a tree in Southwest Miami-Dade near a canal.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene at the Snapper Village Complex, near Sunset Drive and 117th Avenue. The alligator was tied up to a tree with duck tape around its snout close to the canal.

Residents in the area said the alligator has often been seen in the area eating small animals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has arrived on the scene and will assess the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.