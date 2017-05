MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured an abandoned bus that caught on fire in Miami Gardens.

Smoke could be seen by drivers in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 170th Street, Monday.

Miami Gardens Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, just before 8 p.m., and managed to put out the flames

No injuries were reported.

