7News partners with Feeding South Florida’s hurricane relief

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – 7News has joined forces with Feeding South Florida and their effort in the Florida Keys is not going unnoticed.

The Florida National Guard, stationed in the area, handed out food and water Thursday, and thankfully there is a lot of it. It’s all thanks to several agencies.

Lower Keys residents are thankful to be clear of Hurricane Irma and to get their hands on water.

“It’s really nice to have drinking water,” said Cudjoe Key resident Sandra Riddle. “We saved some water in bathtubs and things like that, but that’s not drinking water. This is our only drinking water.”

The National Guard is all set to help out and get the essentials to those who need them the most.

“I’m happy that I’m here, thank you,” said one water recipient. “Get some water and some food, ’cause I’m gonna run out. I’m running out of everything.”

“It’s great, especially for the people that can’t cook and stuff right now,” said Big Pine Key resident Jerry Fowler.

Midnight deliveries are helping fuel the supply and this effort handled by several agencies. Feeding South Florida is just one of many making quick drops of necessary items.

“It’s just unbelievable what these people are coming back to,” said Charles Bandy with Feeding South Florida.

The food bank has filled trucks and made continuous trips to the Florida Keys, but they need more to help those who rode out the storm.

“These trucks here, two trucks, is not enough,” said Paco Velez with Feeding South Florida. “We’re working with the state, we’re working with emergency operations center to bring in more water, more food.”

Feeding South Florida said they want to get better food down here with fresh produce.

If you’d like to donate, Feeding South Florida is asking for personal hygiene products, toilet paper and diapers as well as water, food and snacks. You can bring your items to 2501 SW 32nd Terrace in Pembroke Park.

You can also make a monetary contribution at https://feedingsouthflorida.org/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.