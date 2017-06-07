7Dronecam captures flooded areas of South Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - 7Dronecam hovered over parts of South Florida that are now underwater due to torrents of rain that forced drivers to share the road with people in inflatable rafts.

The streets have become one of the most affected areas from the rainfall. A Davie neighborhood flooded with water was captured on 7Dronecam video, Wednesday.

The water rose right up to dozens of homes in the area, making it impossible for residents to get through via car. Those who are curious about how bad it was outside made the effort to walk through the knee-high water.

With streets swamped, drivers were warned to stay off the roads, but it wasn’t just people affected by the wrath of Mother Nature.

Animals that are part of several farms were stuck in Plantation after several inches of rain hit the area.

7Skyforce HD also flew over the scene in Plantation where the area was completely underwater.

Forget using the athletic fields at the American Heritage School. The baseball, track and field and football fields looked more like swimming pools.

And while spending a rainy day shopping may seem like a good idea, there were no good deals at the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Officials closed the mall for the day Wednesday after heavy downpours flooded the parking lot.

Motorists were advised to stay off the streets in parts of Broward County because the water depth may be deeper than anticipated, even on residential streets.

