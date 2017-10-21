7 families receive keys to new Habitat homes in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - This weekend marked a brand-new beginning for seven South Florida families, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The nonprofit organization rolled out the welcome mat during a special dedication in Pompano Beach.

“Today is a really special day. We are dedicating, not one home, or two or three or four or five or six. We’re dedicating seven homes at one time,” said Robert Taylor Jr., board chair of Habitat for Humanity of Broward County. “So how’s that for a Saturday? That’s awesome.”

The families were given keys to unlock their future. Taylor himself did the honors for one deserving household.

“Shekia, Henry and Aiden, on behalf of our family, the Taylor family and [Burdette Beckmann, Inc.], our company, it is our pleasure to present you with this key and Bible,” said Taylor.

The moving moment was made possible thanks to dozens of volunteers and sponsors, like Publix, which stepped up to help a dedicated employee.

“Thanks to Publix and Habitat, you all have forever changed my life,” said new homeowner Oriel Watts as she wiped away tears. “You have given me and my children a place to call home, and I just want to say thank you. Don’t ever give up. Dreams really do come true.”

The life-changing day is part of a 25-year commitment by Habitat for Humanity to connect people and homes in an effort to build community.

“I met Didi, and I said, Holy mackerel! Here’s a lady’s who’s worked hard for a decade at her job, loves her kids and is here working on her own house,” said Bill Wadsworth of the Wadsworth Family Foundation. “It’s just an honor to know them.”

As a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity, WSVN also pitched in.

“There is no greater thrill than presenting the key to a Habitat homeowner,” said WSVN Executive Vice President Robert Leider. “This happens to be our 19th home, and we’re very proud to be a sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.”

For new homeowner Gloria Lopez, it’s a moment she has been waiting a lifetime for.

“Moving into my new house, having family dinners, just family time, all together in my own house,” said Lopez.

She also showed 7News cameras her new living room for the very first time. “Thank you, Channel 7,” she and her family said in unison.

If you’d like to contact Habitat for Humanity, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

