6 boaters rescued near Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Six boaters were rescued after their boat capsized near Key West.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they received a call just before 4 p.m. regarding a boat that was taking on water 10 miles northwest of Key West. The boat eventually capsized, but when officials arrived, they rescued all six on board.

The boaters were in good condition, officials said.

