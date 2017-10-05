5-year-old boy goes missing from Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued, Thursday, in Boynton Beach for a 5-year-old boy.

According to police, Delvin Ingram was last seen in the area of 1000 block of Ridge Road. Officials believe he may be in the company of a woman named Linda Ingram.

The two may be traveling in a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cobalt with the Florida tag number HMJC94, police said.

Ingram is black with brown hair and eyes, stands at 3 feet 8 inches, weighs 80 pounds.

The adult he may be with is 44 years old and a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on this missing child, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

