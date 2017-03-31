PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One suspect is in custody, Friday morning, after two cars were burglarized in Plantation.

7SkyForce HD was over the Plantation Police perimeter, near 7564 N.W. 16th St., just after 8:30 a.m. when police were seen taking one of the four suspects into custody.

According to police, four subjects were trying to open cars at an apartment complex parking lot. Two cars were burglarized in total, and the remaining suspects were taken into custody just before 10 a.m.

Police said the stolen property was returned to the owners.

Charges have not been announced for the four in custody.

