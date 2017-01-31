4 rescued from sinking boat off Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a boat sinking near Dania Beach, Tuesday, as well as a fourth person who was scuba diving in the water.

The Coast Guard responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Rescue crews found a 23-foot boat taking on water, officials said.

The three people on board the ship told the rescue crew that one person already entered the water in scuba gear.

All four were safely brought to shore.

The Coast Guard towed the boat to shore.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.