4 rescued after catamaran capsizes in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A catamaran with four people on board capsized, Thursday morning, in Coconut Grove.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews were on the scene just before 11:30 a.m., behind Mercy Hospital, at 3663 S. Miami Ave.

Fire rescue officials said they rescued four people from the water.

The conditions of those pulled from the water remain unknown.

