3 teens rescued after boat capsizes off Florida Keys

OFF LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews came to the rescue of three teens visiting South Florida after, officials said, their rental boat capsized off the lower Florida Keys, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ vessel started taking on water about two and a half miles into the ocean, off Little Torch Key. The boat capsized shortly after.

The teens, who were visiting from Orange County, Calif., managed to climb on top of the hull. One of them had a cellphone with him and called for help.

Monroe County Marine Deputy James Hager had just pulled his Sheriff’s Office patrol boat out of the water when he heard the call over his police radio, at around 3:15 p.m.

Speaking with 7News over the phone, Hager said he was able to locate the teens. “When I came across them, I felt relieved just due to the fact that it took us a while to find them, and the fact that they were so far from land,” he said.

Hager said crews were able to reach the vessel before it went underwater. “We’re thankful that boat was still floating when we got there as well,” he said. “The only thing that was sticking out of the water was the bow of the boat, and all three were kinda just able to hang out on the boat.”

Hager then safely brought the teens back to shore.

