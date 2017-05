WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews came to the aid of two men and a 12-year-old boy after their airboat sank in West Broward, Sunday night.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the victims were in distress after their vessel submerged near Mile Post 38, off U.S. 27.

Officials tweeted pictures of the rescue showing crews pulling the trio to safety.

Airboat 106 to the #rescue 2 men,12 yo boy dumped into water after their airboat sinks @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue near 38 milepost US27 pic.twitter.com/iupXO9OJtt — PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) May 7, 2017

