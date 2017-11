LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Lauderhill, Monday.

Officials said two vehicles collided near Northwest 55th Avenue and 17th Court.

One of the drivers was pinned inside his truck until bystanders pulled him to safety.

All three victims were rushed to Broward Health Center in serious condition.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.