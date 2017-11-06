HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooded streets in Hollywood became the setting for an event aimed at raising awareness of global sea level rise.

Over 100 people waded through floodwaters at the corner of Adams Street and 10th Avenue for the Second Annual King Tide Flooding Event, Sunday morning.

King tides occur when the Earth and the moon come closer together and tides rise higher than normal. This results in street flooding across many of South Florida’s coastal areas.

