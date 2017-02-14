2 women sue FDOT after express lane collision

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women are taking legal action against the Florida Department of Transportation and DBi Services for what they call a highway hazard.

Cynthia Fleischmann and Catherine Milagros Perez Garcia are suing the FDOT and DBi Services after they were struck while riding their motorcycles in 2015 by a driver who illegally entered the express lanes on Interstate 95.

They both had to go to the hospital where doctors had to amputate one of their legs.

The women said roadway officials should do more to keep South Florida drivers safe.

“The orange pins on the highway,” said Fleischmann, accident victim, “and it’s an invitation for cars to come through them.”

Perez Garcia expressed how traumatic the incident was. “It haunts me every time I see or hear 95,” she said.

The women claim officials failed to properly separate the general purpose lanes from the express lanes, which poses a dangerous risk for all drivers.

FDOT said they can’t comment on the pending litigation.

