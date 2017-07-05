2 sea turtles released into ocean near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Two rescued sea turtles are now back in the ocean.

The pair of loggerheads were rescued by SeaWorld Orlando’s rescue team and the Florida Wildlife Commission after they were found with injuries.

The sea turtles were let go near Orlando, Wednesday morning.

SeaWorld has now rehabilitated and returned a total of 14 turtles to the wild this year.

