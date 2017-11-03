2 rescued after boat catches fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were rescued after a boat caught fire in Miami Beach, Friday.

Cellphone video captured the vessel near Collins Avenue and 59th Street as it was fully engulfed.

According to officials, the victims were working on the boat when, they said, they heard a loud explosion. They then dove into the water.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

The vessel was left a total loss.

