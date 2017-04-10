2 rescued after boat capsizes off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue divers came to the rescue of two men after, officials said, their boat capsized off Key Biscayne, Monday morning.

Divers with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helped pull the boaters onto a rescue boat after their vessel flipped over.

Officials said the engine on the 21-foot vessel had stalled and a large wave caused it to overturn a couple of miles out from Crandon Park Marina.

Rescue crews checked the men for injuries and brought them back to the marina.

A tow company later retrieved the boat.

