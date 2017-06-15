2 gorillas arrive at Zoo Miami for breeding program

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two new male silverback gorillas have made their debut at Zoo Miami.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shango and his brother, 23-year-old Barney have been in quarantine since they arrived from the Sedgwick County Zoo on May 20.

The duo have been transported to Zoo Miami as part of a breeding program to help populate the endangered species.

Their exhibit was previously renovated and is finally finished, so the public can now see the new addition to the zoo.

